Thursday, June 1, 2023
Texas

Texas unveils new license plate design supporting beaches

By accuratenewsinfo
License plate instance from the Texas General Land Office

Texans can now display their make stronger for Texas Adopt-A-Beach, a company devoted to decreasing muddle on Texas beaches, by way of ordering a forte license plate, in keeping with Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

The newly redesigned black and white forte license plate prices simplest $30 greater than a normal plate, with $22 of plate gross sales going at once towards supporting the Adopt-A-Beach program and is tax deductible, mentioned the Texas General Land Office.


The forte plate includes a photograph by way of Kenny Braun, an Austin-based photographer, in keeping with the Texas General Land Office. The new plates are available to buy on-line on the Texas General Land Office web site.

