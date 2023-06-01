Texas unveils new license plate design supporting beaches

Texans can now display their make stronger for Texas Adopt-A-Beach, a company devoted to decreasing muddle on Texas beaches, by way of ordering a forte license plate, in keeping with Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

The newly redesigned black and white forte license plate prices simplest $30 greater than a normal plate, with $22 of plate gross sales going at once towards supporting the Adopt-A-Beach program and is tax deductible, mentioned the Texas General Land Office.





The forte plate includes a photograph by way of Kenny Braun, an Austin-based photographer, in keeping with the Texas General Land Office. The new plates are available to buy on-line on the Texas General Land Office web site.