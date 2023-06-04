Texas SNAP applications processing faster, backlog continues 





In Leander, Texas, the Hill Country Community Ministries meals pantry is making an attempt to stay alongside of the rising want for meals help. Tiesa Hollaway, who works on the pantry, explains that households are suffering because of utility delays and the top of pandemic advantages. As a consequence, the pantry has observed a 49% building up in new households desiring help in May by myself. SNAP advantages had been lowered in March, leaving households with no less than $95 much less a month. Many SNAP applications are nonetheless pending processing, with over 79,000 applications ready lately May. While the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has made efforts to amplify its hiring and fortify retention, those delays have made the meals pantry’s task even tougher. HopeAustin is some other group that gives meals help to households. They serve over 4,500 scholars each and every week thru more than a few meals techniques throughout Travis, Williamson, and Bastrop Counties. With summer time coming near, each Hill Country Community Ministries and HopeAustin are frightened about assembly the larger call for for meals help. However, they’re doing their easiest to brainstorm answers and serve their communities successfully.