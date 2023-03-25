Texas Senate discussing ban on drag shows for minors

Rep. Venton Jones of Dallas says the invoice inaccurately characterizes drag as sexual. Sen. Bryan Hughes mentioned the function is protective minors.

DALLAS — Dozens of witnesses confirmed as much as a Texas Senate assembly to weigh in on a invoice that will ban minors from drag performances within the state.

- Advertisement - The Texas state senate committee on state affairs heard SB 12, written through Sen. Bryan Hughes (R – Mineola).

“It’s about protecting children,” Hughes advised WFAA. “If adults want to attend a drag show, that’s their business. They’re adults.”

The invoice defines drag as a person dressed in make-up or clothes to sing, dance or in a different way carry out as a lady and vice versa.

- Advertisement - “We’re dealing with over 100+ bills that are outright attacking LGBTQ people,” Rep. Venton Jones (D – Dallas) mentioned. “It’s a dog whistle for attacks that are happening on LGBTQ people and their families.”

A key line within the invoice says the efficiency “appeals to the prurient interest in sex”, which Jones, a member of the LGBTQ caucus, disagrees with. Anyone can carry out drag, and it may be designed for adults or for children. Its roots come from Shakespearean performing the place males would play ladies’s roles.

“As a person who’s gone to a number of drag shows, as person who’s a member of the LGBTQ community, I totally disagree with how this narrative is being framed,” he mentioned. “It is not a burlesque show. It’s entertainment that is happening that’s been happening.”

- Advertisement - Hughes mentioned he in my opinion hasn’t attended a drag efficiency to research.

“I’ve never been to one. I’ve seen a video obviously on social media. It’s everywhere,” Hughes mentioned. “It’s about a sexual element, an extreme sexual element to the shows.”

Most of the witnesses who testified Thursday had been towards each SB 12 and SB 1601, which might take away public investment from libraries that host drag studying occasions.

“I’ve seen more children and skin at my local Hooters than at any drag show,” one particular person attesting mentioned.

“This is a Christian point of view, so we don’t want it for anybody, but we definitely don’t want it for minors,” a distinct witness added.

Jones mentioned he believes the invoice creates a transparent double usual as a result of he says soccer and basketball halftime shows are extra sexual than drag however to be had for somebody to look without reference to age.

“It’s all about drawing lines,” Hughes mentioned. “I sure wouldn’t want to take the position that because it’s difficult to define the line, anything goes for children.”

“I get really emotional about this because who’s to say that these kids are being put in danger,” Jones mentioned.

Hughes comparable the performances to a strip membership, pronouncing whilst he believes in parental energy, there are a few things children shouldn’t see.

“I’m disappointed to see this legislation but I’m so honored to fight for those who do not have a voice right now,” Jones mentioned.