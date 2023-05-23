The Senate’s schooling committee has licensed a considerably altered model of a school funding bill, this week. The Senate voted alongside birthday party traces with a 9-3 vote in favour of House Bill 100, which they’ve was a 133-page omnibus bill. This made over measure will incorporate a number of provisions of different expenses that didn’t make it in the course of the legislative procedure. Significantly, the Senate’s model will identify ‘education savings accounts’, a voucher-like programme that died in a House committee final week. The new model of HB 100 can even build up the elemental allotment through $50, which is a smaller build up than the unique bill known as for. Democrats and rural Republicans within the House oppose such programmes, fearing they’d siphon finances clear of public colleges.
Texas Senate committee revises school funding bill
