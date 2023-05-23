Texas Senate committee revises school funding bill





The Senate’s schooling committee has licensed a considerably altered model of a school funding bill, this week. The Senate voted alongside birthday party traces with a 9-3 vote in favour of House Bill 100, which they’ve was a 133-page omnibus bill. This made over measure will incorporate a number of provisions of different expenses that didn’t make it in the course of the legislative procedure. Significantly, the Senate’s model will identify ‘education savings accounts’, a voucher-like programme that died in a House committee final week. The new model of HB 100 can even build up the elemental allotment through $50, which is a smaller build up than the unique bill known as for. Democrats and rural Republicans within the House oppose such programmes, fearing they’d siphon finances clear of public colleges.