Texas Senate budget writers propose billions for teacher raises, lower property taxes and water projects | Local News

 Texas may spend billions in new state cash on neighborhood schools, psychological well being services and products, property tax cuts and raises for present and retired academics underneath measures Texas Senate budget writers authorized Monday.

The Senate Finance Committee put aside an extra $5 billion over the following two years for teacher pay raises and different educator techniques — in addition to prices related to providing folks non-public college subsidies — a suggestion lately spurring heated debate within the Legislature. They additionally added $3.7 billion for cost-of-living changes for retired academics and agreed to spend an extra $650 million on college protection measures.



