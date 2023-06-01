Texas Republicans target elections in Houston’s Harris County : NPR





The state of Texas has handed new election expenses that in particular target how elections are run in Harris County, house to town of Houston. Harris County is a huge and various county that has trended Democratic over the last decade. The expenses despatched to Governor Greg Abbott on Monday would take away the county’s elections administrator place and make allowance for the secretary of state to supervise elections in Harris County underneath positive instances. The county has struggled to habits elections in fresh years, with problems equivalent to malfunctioning machines, polling websites opening hours past due in Democratic-leaning neighborhoods, and operating out of paper ballots at greater than two dozen polling websites in Republican-leaning neighborhoods right through the November 2020 normal election.

Republicans on the state and county degree made up our minds that Harris County’s election device was once damaged and wanted state intervention to mend it. GOP state Senator Paul Bettencourt is the writer of 2 expenses associated with the county, SB 1750 and SB 1933, which are actually at the governor’s table. SB 1750 returns elections in Harris County again to the elected officers, whilst SB 1933 grants the secretary of state oversight for Harris County elections underneath particular instances. Both expenses had been amended to target counties with a minimum of 3.5 million and four million folks, respectively – that is Harris County by myself.

The county’s Democratic leader government, Judge Lina Hidalgo, condemned the 2 measures and says that, “This sets a dangerous precedent and subverts elections in one of the most diverse counties in the nation – another step toward disenfranchisement in the name of ‘election reform’.” County Attorney Christian Menefee stated that the expenses target 3 Black elected officers in Harris County: the elections administrator, the county clerk, and the tax assessor collector.

Menefee stated that the expenses may not pass unchallenged, and that they’re suing the state of Texas to give protection to Harris County, its citizens, and public officers. The present elections administrator has taken steps to relieve the issues that experience plagued balloting in the county, however his task goes away, forcing the county clerk to scramble to supervise November’s normal election when Houstonians will make a selection a brand new mayor.

Texas lawmakers additionally handed different election-related expenses that experience statewide ramifications, equivalent to House Bill 1243 that will building up the penalty for balloting illegally from a misdemeanor to a second-degree legal, and Senate Bill 1070 that seeks to finish the state’s participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a voter information consortium that is been focused in positive corners via right-wing incorrect information.