Texas Rangers new concession food: The Boomstick is now a burger

The Texas Rangers Opening Day is Thursday. And that suggests a new lineup of, um, attention-grabbing meals pieces.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The crack of the bat. The smells of popcorn and sizzling canines wafting thru a bustling concourse. The hope of a new season, on the onset of spring.

And a Flaming Hot Cheetos pretzel, after all.

Texas Rangers Opening Day is Thursday at Globe Life Park, the place the membership gets the 2023 slate began with a 3:05 p.m. matchup in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies.

That manner numerous baseball over the following six months. And numerous caloric consumption for the ones observing from the stands.

The Rangers on Monday introduced the new additions to their concessions menu. Lately, the most commonly deep-fried, outsized meals pieces – who can omit closing yr's chicken-fried brisket sandwich? – have drawn extra preseason buzz than the true group. That's no longer slightly the case this yr, with Jacob deGrom set to take the mound Thursday.

But the oldsters at Delaware North Sportservice, the Rangers’ concession corporate, didn’t disappoint.

Here are one of the most highlights from Monday’s bulletins:

Straightforward: Hot canine. Pizza. Pizza sizzling canine. Pizza Dawwg.

Flaming Hot Cheetos Pretzel

Love ’em or hate ’em, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and, extra particularly, their highly spiced mud, have labored their method into any choice of non-Cheeto meals pieces. This one places the Flaming Hot Cheeto crust on a pretzel.

Honestly, this was once to begin with a thriller to us. So we’re going to go away it that method. Try it for your self.

Few bakery pieces are higher than a cushy, flaky croissant. Now believe biting into one and a slice of brisket wedged within.

This may well be essentially the most “extra” merchandise at the checklist. The two-foot Boomstick hotdog is a legend at Rangers video games, going again to when its namesake Nelson Cruz performed for Texas. This new iteration ups the ante, changing the hotdog with a burger. You may need to get a good friend or 3 to percentage this one.

Ditch the bacon, get a portabella mushroom. And stay the lettuce and tomato. PLT. It in point of fact rolls off the tongue.