Texas Rangers City Connect uniforms 2023: Pictures, details, info

The Rangers will debut the brand new jerseys in Friday’s house sport in opposition to the Oakland Athletics.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are rolling.

Fresh off a chain win over the Houston Astros this previous weekend, Texas on Monday dropped their new City Connect version jerseys, which they will put on periodically via the remainder of the season.

And let’s be fair right here: The video the Rangers dropped that exposed the brand new threads could be higher than the jerseys themselves.

The clip featured Rangers avid gamers within the new uniforms, in conjunction with photographs of DFW’s baseball historical past, from Burnett Field in Dallas to LaGrave Field in Fort Worth. And it used to be set to “Texas” by way of Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug.

Love the jerseys or hate 'em, you'll't assist however just like the video.

Take a search for your self:

The City Connect jerseys are a Major League Baseball partnership with Nike that introduced in 2021 “to celebrate the connection between the specific club and its city.”

The Rangers defined how the jersey design got here in combination here, as one date – April 21 – become central to the "Texas spirit" of the jerseys.

April 21 is the day Texas received independence in 1836, the day of the primary championship 3-hitter in Texas in 1868, the day of the primary house sport for the Rangers in 1972 and, now, the day the Rangers will debut the brand new jerseys on Friday in opposition to the Oakland Athletics.

Diving into the main points of the brand new uniforms, they function a gothic-lettering “TR” brand at the proper aspect of the chest and the participant’s quantity at the left. The gothic lettering used to be impressed by way of the previous Dallas Eagles brand, and it additionally features a spur in honor of the DFW Spurs. Both have been skilled baseball groups in North Texas sooner than the massive leagues got here to the city.

The uniforms additionally function rope braid piping alongside the pants and a “Peagle” log at the proper sleeve; sure, a “Peagle,” which it appears is a legendary creature that blends a panther and an eagle, a nod to the Dallas Eagles and Fort Worth Panthers groups of DFW’s baseball previous.

Yes, there is a lot occurring right here, however that is roughly the purpose with the City Connects.

Fans can buy the brand new City Connect tools on the Rangers’ Grand Slam Team Store at Globe Life Field till Friday. The tools may also be to be had via MLB.com, Nike and New Era.

Also on Friday, the primary 15,000 fanatics gets a Marcus Semien bobblehead, with the Rangers 2nd baseman donning the brand new threads.

Corey Seager (May 19) and Jacob deGrom (June 16) can even get featured on a City Connect bobblehead this season.