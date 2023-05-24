Texas News | Cedric Marks trial will reach verdict on Wednesday





BELL COUNTY, Texas — The 6th week of the Cedric Marks trial noticed Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza and First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell leisure their case on Tuesday. Marks is status trial for the homicide and burying of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in 2019. Both facets asked revisions to the jury directions, which will be introduced on Wednesday morning. Marks sought after the phrases “not guilty” to look first on the file, however Garza adverse the transfer. Judge Steve Duskie overruled Marks’ movement. Closing arguments will happen after the fees are learn on Wednesday, with the prosecution inquiring for an hour and Marks inquiring for an hour and quarter-hour. The jury is predicted to planned in personal, with a verdict anticipated later on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s complaints started with the state’s rebuttal, following Marks resting his case the day before today. Prosecutors known as Bruce Thomas to the stand, who used to be a detailed pal of Scott’s. Thomas testified that Marks had threatened, stalked and stressed him by means of Facebook Messenger from August 2018 to January 2019. Marks created a gaggle chat with Thomas and Swearingin to defame them when they supported Scott throughout her protecting order towards Marks. Thomas recounted how distraught Scott used to be after the order used to be denied. “The system failed her,” he mentioned. Thomas detailed how Marks despatched him a number of messages, together with one through which he expressed his love for Scott and referred to her as his soulmate. Marks despatched Thomas memes and movies, too. On January 5, 2019, Marks messaged Thomas about Scott’s disappearance. Despite Marks’ obvious harassment of him, Thomas by no means informed him to prevent sending messages and defined that he used to be holding the proof for later use.

Next, the state known as Kevin Bibbs, a program analyst for the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, who showed that historic proof offered within the trial used to be unique and unaltered.

