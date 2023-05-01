Texas news anchor accused of driving onto lawn, damaging steps in business dispute

Local news anchor Erika ‘Castillo’ Bryan has been charged with Criminal Mischief in reference to an alleged incident that came about in June 2021 at a person’s area in West El Paso. On June 16, 2021, Erika Bryan allegedly drove her 2018 Jeep Cherokee onto the person’s garden and steps, inflicting injury. The incident was once recorded through Ring cameras in the 3900 block of Las Vegas Drive in Mission Hills. Erika Bryan was once booked and launched in a single day at the fees.

According to the sufferer, he had an ongoing civil dispute with Shawn Bryan, Erika Bryan’s husband, over budget from a business dealing. He claims that Erika drove up the sidewalk on his garden and parked it between two massive pine bushes at the entrance steps. A witness reportedly met with Erika Bryan and knowledgeable her the sufferer was once now not house, to which she allegedly started yelling that the sufferer was once stealing cash from her husband.

When the sufferer returned house, he was once knowledgeable of the incident involving Erika Bryan. The sufferer inspected his garden and spotted cracks in one of the concrete stairs main as much as the house. The sufferer contacted the police and supplied two estimates for upkeep at the concrete steps, one of which was once over $1000, and the second one was once $975.

Police reviewed the Ring photos and verified the car was once registered to Shawn Bryan, Erika Bryan’s husband. They may determine the girl in the video as Erika Bryan. The document states the space between the world she drove the Jeep onto the garden and the road is 37 ft. Text messages had been additionally supplied to police appearing Erika Bryan texting the sufferer about budget and upkeep.

Erika Bryan’s husband, Shawn Bryan, up to now owed native automobile dealership SuperStar Motors on Montana and McRae. The business isn’t recently in operation.

While the incident allegedly passed off in June 2021, fees weren’t filed in County Court till April 16, 2023. Erika Castillo grew to become herself into El Paso Police’s fast-tracking unit in a single day and was once booked on a misdemeanor legal mischief rate and launched on a $2,000 non-public recognizance bond.

KFOX has been reached out to for remark and is watching for an professional observation.

