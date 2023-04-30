Texas Mass Shooting Suspect ‘Could Be Anywhere’ Sheriff Says – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The seek for the suspect in a capturing that killed 5 other people, together with an 8-year-old boy, in Texas prolonged into its 2nd day on Sunday as government warned that he may well be any place. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the capturing on Friday night time, and government have widened the hunt to so far as 20 miles from the scene. While police have recovered Oropeza’s AR-15 rifle, they don’t seem to be certain whether or not he’s sporting every other weapon. Investigators don’t consider everybody in the home the place the capturing happened had been participants of a unmarried circle of relatives, with the sufferers recognized as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana (*5*) Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.