Texas man released on bond following Yellowstone crash, woman’s death





A man from Texas, Michael Wayne McCollum, has been released on bail after being arrested following a crash in Yellowstone National Park. He seemed in court docket by way of video, the place his bail used to be set at $2,500, and his case used to be persisted to July sixth. McCollum used to be arrested via park rangers for working a car with a suspended or revoked license, ownership of a managed substance, and for the car’s occupant no longer dressed in a seat belt. The arrest happened after the car he used to be touring in crashed right into a snowbank at Craig Pass out of doors Old Faithful on May thirteenth. Rangers discovered the frame of 38-year-old Catheryn Danyelle Griffin within the car. Yellowstone officers have no longer showed if the investigation is being handled as a murder.

Griffin’s mom, Beth Morris, mentioned her daughter were operating in development in Montana. Griffin and McCollum have been visiting Yellowstone after they started arguing, consistent with an investigator who spoke to Morris. The argument concluded with Griffin capturing herself. The explanation for her death has but to be showed via park officers, however the investigation is being treated via the park provider with assist from the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Teton County Coroner’s Office.

The upward push of crime in Wyoming lately is clear via the choice of incidents reported within the space. These come with the capturing of a 16-year-old woman all over a drive-by capturing, a man who used to be shot within the arm via police, and two folks discovering a human cranium whilst tending to livestock in western Wyoming. The government recognized the stays as the ones of a man who went lacking 8 years in the past.