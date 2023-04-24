Texas Man Arrested in Driver’s License Scam Targeting Asians – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas Department of Public Safety officers introduced on Friday {that a} rip-off focused on Asian Texans involving hundreds of motive force’s licenses and an organised crime staff is way more intensive than first of all reported. A internet of suspects exploited the IDs to siphon huge quantities of cash from sufferers’ financial institution accounts, acquire high-end vehicles, and open credit playing cards throughout a number of states, consistent with a record by way of The Dallas Morning News. The scheme, which affected no less than 5,000 Texans, together with the ones in the Dallas area, has resulted in six-figure losses for plenty of sufferers.

The scandal published weaknesses in the state’s on-line programs and drew grievance from state officers for ready months to inform Texans in regards to the doable robbery in their identities. The Texas Department of Public Safety had its first arrest in the case previous this month, and on Friday, the suspect, Tony Cao Li, used to be extradited from New York. DPS officers, who introduced the briefing, mentioned that further arrests are expected because the inquiry continues. The Dallas Morning News tested courtroom paperwork filed in Travis County.

For the entire report from The Dallas Morning News, click here.