Monday, April 24, 2023
type here...
Texas

Texas Man Arrested in Driver’s License Scam Targeting Asians – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Texas Man Arrested in Driver’s License Scam Targeting Asians – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth


The Texas Department of Public Safety officers introduced on Friday {that a} rip-off focused on Asian Texans involving hundreds of motive force’s licenses and an organised crime staff is way more intensive than first of all reported. A internet of suspects exploited the IDs to siphon huge quantities of cash from sufferers’ financial institution accounts, acquire high-end vehicles, and open credit playing cards throughout a number of states, consistent with a record by way of The Dallas Morning News. The scheme, which affected no less than 5,000 Texans, together with the ones in the Dallas area, has resulted in six-figure losses for plenty of sufferers.

The scandal published weaknesses in the state’s on-line programs and drew grievance from state officers for ready months to inform Texans in regards to the doable robbery in their identities. The Texas Department of Public Safety had its first arrest in the case previous this month, and on Friday, the suspect, Tony Cao Li, used to be extradited from New York. DPS officers, who introduced the briefing, mentioned that further arrests are expected because the inquiry continues. The Dallas Morning News tested courtroom paperwork filed in Travis County.

- Advertisement -

For the entire report from The Dallas Morning News, click here.

Previous article
Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun
Next article
Multiple deaths reported across Miami-Dade, Broward following several shootings, including at Hallandale Beach resort leaving 1 dead – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks