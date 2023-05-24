Texas mall shooting suspect’s alleged extremism part of growing trend in US: DHS bulletin

The suspect accused of shooting and killing 8 folks at a mall in Allen, Texas, previous this month “fixated on mass shootings and held views consistent with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist … ideologies,” in keeping with a brand new bulletin launched Wednesday through the Department of Homeland Security.

ABC News has prior to now reported the suspect in the Allen, Texas, mall shooting had tattoos of Nazi symbols on his frame, and on a decision with newshounds, senior DHS officers instructed ABC News the shooter in Texas had a “neo-Nazi ideology.”

In this May 6, 2023, document picture, police are at the scene of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. - Advertisement - Tian Dan/Xinhua by the use of Newscom, FILE

“Recent tragic events highlight the continued heightened threat environment our nation faces, and these threats are driven by violent extremists who seek to further their ideological beliefs and personal grievances,” mentioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Officials mentioned this is a development they have got noticed in the United States and across the world.

- Advertisement -

“It is something unfortunately that we are seeing with greater frequency,” a senior professional mentioned. “And not just here in the United States, but it’s something that seems to be gaining frequency internationally as well.”

In this March 2, 2021, document picture, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security seal is noticed as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivers remarks in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images, FILE - Advertisement -

The bulletin says the U.S. is in a “heightened threat environment.”

“Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the bulletin says. “Both domestic violent extremist (DVEs) and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence.”

The up to date National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin says the approaching months might be bad.

“Factors that could mobilize individuals to commit violence include their perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle and legislative or judicial decisions pertaining to sociopolitical issues. Likely targets of potential violence include US critical infrastructure, faith-based institutions, individuals or events associated with the LGBTQIA+ community, schools, racial and ethnic minorities, and government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement,” it mentioned.

In specific, officers mentioned {that a} candidate who casts doubt at the election gadget “would contribute to the potential of violent acts.”

Other incidents that had been discussed in the bulletin are the Nashville Christan college, plots in opposition to energy substations and overseas terrorists who “continue to use media to call for lone offender attacks in the West, condemn US foreign policy, and attempt to expand their reach and grow global support networks.”

Officials mentioned that whilst they did not come with it in the NTAS, they’re involved that violent extremists may just nonetheless goal the border as a result of of the rhetoric they’re seeing on-line.