Texas legislature proposes bill to allow veterans to be peace officers in select fields | KWKT

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas legislature is having a look over House Bill 1152 to supply veterans extra activity alternatives.

The bill relates to hiring and licensing positive veterans to function peace officers.

House Bill 1152 would alternate the native executive code of what businesses can rent veterans as peace officers.

If handed, safety firms would be most influenced.

“I’m sure quite a few retirees that would be willing to accept that service public service again. I do know that there are some veterans who are looking at it as part time, maybe for as they’re getting their education,” stated McLennan County veterans provider officer Steve Hernandez.

Hernandez says there are lots of veterans who in an instant pass into legislation enforcement after leaving the provider.

“I feel very strongly that veterans can transition from the military into a law enforcement career, probably sooner than anyone else,” stated Hernandez.

Out of just about 260 officers in the Waco Police Department, there are 90 veterans.

Waco PD PIO Cierra Shipley says they’re all the time open to accepting veterans who want to nonetheless serve others.

“I think it’s great they’ve already chosen to serve their country and then they continue on that path of serving and then go ahead and serve in their community and maybe a little bit more of a smaller scale. But overall, it’s it’s a great line of work and we appreciate anyone that applies,” stated Shipley.

To be eligible veterans will have to be honorably discharged and feature served in the Armed Forces for no less than two years.

Hernandez says this bill is an idea he’s heard from previous veterans.

“We really do need to figure out a way how we can keep guns out of the hands of deranged individuals, but then at the same time still have the ability to protect our right to protect our citizens,” stated Hernandez.

If this bill is licensed through Texas legislators, it will take impact September first.