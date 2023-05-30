Texas governor signs Deputy Darren Almendarez Act into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act into law, a invoice that creates new prison consequences for catalytic converter thefts. The invoice was once impressed by means of Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy Darren Almendarez who was once shot and killed whilst making an attempt to prevent 3 suspects from stealing his catalytic converter in a grocery retailer automobile parking space in March 2022. The new regulation provides prosecutors the facility to regard catalytic converter thefts as arranged crime and imposes more than a few consequences, starting from Class C, B, or A misdemeanors to third-degree, second-degree, or first-degree felonies, relying at the quantity of loss led to by means of the robbery.

The Deputy Darren Almendarez Act was once authored by means of Houston Democrat Senator Carol Alvarado and is going into rapid impact. Those fascinated with a extra detailed breakdown of the invoice can consult with the overall textual content.

Who Was Deputy Darren Almendarez?

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez hailed Deputy Darren Almendarez as a fighter and devoted public servant, and famous that he was once a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, who maximum lately served within the auto robbery department. According to Gonzalez, Almendarez had to conquer homelessness and labored in speedy meals sooner than dedicating his existence to provider. Gonzalez additionally highlighted Almendarez’s mild-mannered nature and remarkable persona. Almendarez have been buying groceries in a grocery retailer together with his spouse to arrange for his sister’s celebration, which was once deliberate for the next day.

