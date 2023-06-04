ARLINGTON, Texas – (*14*) Bodunrin, a 14-year-old girl from North Texas, has achieved relatively so much at a tender age. She is a second-degree black belt, editor of a pupil newspaper, and now a high school graduate from James Martin High School at Arlington ISD, in line with CBS News Texas.

Despite her spectacular achievements, (*14*) stays humble and hardworking, similar to her older sister who additionally graduated from high school at 14 years old. In an interview with the tv station, (*14*) mentioned, “It’s a lot. It’s a lot of work. Whenever people ask me, so how is this? Is this so strange for you? Like not really.”

Her mom, Bawo, shared that (*14*) has at all times displayed complex talents since a tender age, similar to studying at 2 years old and multiplying by way of 4 years old. Bawo added, “Normally you would say the sky is the limit. For her the sky is the beginning.”

According to NBC DFW, (*14*) graduated at the highest of her magnificence and will probably be attending the University of Texas-Arlington this autumn to pursue laptop science and aviation. She hopes to make use of her diploma to shuttle and paintings in numerous international locations.

In addition to her instructional accomplishments, (*14*) may be a second-degree black belt and an editor of a pupil newspaper. With such a lot possible and backbone, there is no telling what she’ll succeed in sooner or later.

