Texas Election Results Tracker: May 6 Local Elections





Stay up-to-date with the newest election leads to Texas by means of checking again right here during election evening. Our effects are compiled by means of Decision Desk HQ and will probably be up to date because the votes are tallied around the state. Whether you are enthusiastic about a selected race or desire a complete evaluation, now we have were given you lined.

We satisfaction ourselves on being an impartial media outlet. (*6*) many others, we are not beholden to any particular pursuits and do not depend on state or federal investment. Instead, we depend completely at the improve of our readers. If you want to enroll in the group of people that hang us financially responsible, click on right here to subscribe.

In addition to our election protection, we additionally be offering a loose bi-weekly remark on present occasions known as “KB’s Hot Take” by means of Konni Burton. If you are enthusiastic about receiving this insightful research, make certain to enroll in our publication.

- Advertisement -

Don’t omit to hear our audio clip for the newest updates, and keep tuned for extra breaking news during the evening. Thank you for trusting us to carry you probably the most correct and up-to-date information at the Texas elections.