Texas DPS ceases partnership with Austin Police Department

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has introduced a brief halt to its partnership with the Austin Police Department (APD).

The APD reported on Saturday that Texas DPS officials will probably be closely deployed to frame towns because of the expiration of Title 42, and their remaining day in Austin will probably be Saturday, May 13.

- Advertisement -

Read More

It isn’t but identified if and when the partnership will proceed, however the DPS has mentioned that it’ll take a minimum of a number of weeks sooner than this kind of choice will also be made.

ALSO | What’s taking place alongside the US-Mexico border as Title 42 expires

- Advertisement -

The APD supplied the next commentary:

The division wish to take this second to thank DPS for the paintings they’ve performed to help in preserving our neighborhood protected. Over the remaining a number of weeks, they’ve assisted in decreasing the collection of calls associated with violent crime, got rid of stolen weapons and cars from the streets, and recovered huge amounts of unlawful narcotics, in addition to serving to to extend visitors protection in our town.

The partnership used to be to start with introduced on March 27, when DPS and town leaders printed that the company could be lending state soldiers and particular brokers to lend a hand the APD set up its ongoing staffing demanding situations and toughen public protection.

The partnership got here beneath scrutiny when the Travis County Attorney’s Office launched numbers demonstrating that the demographics of the folks arrested through DPS for misdemeanors have been disproportionate to the demographics of the City of Austin.

- Advertisement -

DPS Director Steven McCraw defended the soldiers’ paintings to the town council, declaring, “If people want to accuse us of racial profiling or being indiscriminate, we have body-worn cameras.”

City leaders have been anticipated to supply an replace on May 22, however it stays unclear if that replace will nonetheless happen.

CBS Austin has reached out to the City and DPS for remark.

View This Story on Our Site