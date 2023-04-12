Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Texas couple identified as victims of 1995 McAlester cold case killing

A Pittsburg County Sheriff deputy's vehicle parked along the side of a roadway in McAlester on August 18, 2017. Photo Provided.

McALESTER — State investigators are in search of the general public’s lend a hand for leads in a cold case after in the end figuring out a Texas couple discovered shot to demise 28 years in the past in rural southeastern Oklahoma.

On April 9, 1995, the badly-decomposed our bodies of a person and a lady have been came upon through a guardrail below a tree close to Crowder Point in Pittsburg County. The guy have been shot as soon as within the chest and the girl two times, and investigators believed the 2 have been killed and dumped through vacationers who have been on within reach U.S. Highway 69.

A national bulletin was once issued after the our bodies have been discovered, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation launched forensic facial reconstructions of the 2 the use of clay faces. But regardless of a lot of guidelines from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, no conclusive identifications have been made, the McAlester News-Capital reported.



