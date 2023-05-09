Texas Brownsville car crash: Driver George Alvarez ‘yelled anti-migrant insults’, says witness





A car coincidence out of doors of a migrant refuge in Brownsville, Texas has resulted within the loss of life of 7 folks and 12 wounded. The driving force, George Alvarez, has been charged with 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of irritated attack with a dangerous weapon. Witnesses state that Alvarez made anti-immigrant remarks sooner than he used to be detained via participants of the general public. The police are nonetheless investigating whether or not the crash used to be intentional in addition to the driving force’s alleged remarks. The Venezuelan executive has known as for an investigation to resolve if the crash used to be planned and motivated via hate or xenophobia, for the reason that a number of of the sufferers had been from Venezuela. CCTV pictures shared via Texas congressman Henry Cuellar confirmed the instant a gray Ranger Rover smashed into the group out of doors of the town’s Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center. Police are taking into account 3 imaginable explanations: the driving force used to be intoxicated, the car could have malfunctioned, or it used to be a planned assault. Brownsville citizens amassed out of doors Oznam Center to pay their respects to these killed within the crash. Migrants and refugees have come ahead to lift considerations referring to their protection as they look forward to the bus out of doors the refuge. Several folks have mentioned that they don’t really feel welcome within the house.