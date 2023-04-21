Texas A&M hosts 2023 Invent for the Planet Finals

On Thursday, Texas A&M University hosted the ultimate of the ‘Invent for the Planet’ festival, the place groups competed for their environmentally-friendly innovations. The match noticed engineering groups from throughout the globe create leading edge designs to take on a few of the planet’s greatest demanding situations. “We are all human beings looking for solutions that affect human beings in a positive way,” stated Texas A&M Professor of Practice, Shayla Rivera. “What it says about A&M engineering is that we care. We want to be initiative, not just learn good technology and develop good technology.”

Nearly 350 scholars from 15 international locations, representing 24 universities, entered the festival in February. However, handiest six groups complex to the finals. “I think this is a wonderful event because it brings so many different perspectives together, you have teams from all over,” stated H2Grow Member, Rachel Simms. “It’s really cool getting to meet everybody and get everyone’s different perspectives.”

The champion group, H2Grow from Swansea University in Wales, gained $5,000 for their multi-way filtration device that makes use of opposite osmosis generation to make infected water usable. “We are focusing on expanding the growing season in Southeast Asia,” stated H2Grow member, Matthew Coomes. “Right now it mainly relies on the monsoon season, and we’ve created a multi-layer filtration system to utilize the nearby wastewater that can’t currently be used.”

Professor Rivera believes that the maximum essential takeaway for the scholars is their talent to take on issues they’re uncomfortable with. “Sometimes we think that something is bigger than we are,” she stated.

