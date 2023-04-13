Texas airport shooting | khou.com

CLEVELAND, Texas — A person was once shot and killed Thursday at a municipal airport in Southeast Texas.

It took place simply ahead of 9 a.m. at Cleveland Municipal Airport.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old guy, who was once a present worker for an organization that works on the airport, was once discovered face down. He were shot and was once pronounced lifeless on the scene, government stated.

Police stated they talked to witnesses and discovered that the sufferer was once shot and killed through a former worker, recognized as a 20-year-old guy who left the scene after the shooting.

Just after midday, the suspect was once arrested in Colorado County. Police in Cleveland stated he was once going to be introduced again to the county the place the crime took place.

Investigators try to determine why the shooting took place and stated it isn’t precisely transparent what led as much as it.

