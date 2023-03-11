Texas AG to handle Weiss capital murder case | KLBK | KAMC

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Texas Attorney General’s Office will now handle the capital murder trial of Christopher Weiss.

Weiss is accused of killing 24-year previous Valarie Martinez and their one-year-old daughter Azariah at Trading House Lake in 2017.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens tells FOX 44 News that he had to recuse his place of business as a result of a warfare of pastime.

According to investigators, Weiss had an extra-marital affair with Martinez whilst the use of a pretend identify. Martinez discovered Weiss and faced him with their kid.

Investigators say that is when Weiss agreed to meet her, and dedicated murder.