Texas AG seeks to stop Santa Fe shooter mental health evaluation

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has weighed into the brewing criminal controversy surrounding the case in opposition to the person accused of killing 10 other people at Santa Fe High School in 2018, saying the physician a district courtroom pass judgement on ordered to behavior a brand new mental health evaluation isn’t allowed to accomplish that.
Attorneys with the state administrative center this week filed a movement to vacate Judge Jeth Jones’ order calling for a brand new mental health evaluation, arguing that the physician decided on for the activity – the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Dr. Joseph Penn – is a state worker and comparing the accused shooter would violate state laws.
