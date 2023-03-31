Texas AG seeks to stop Santa Fe shooter mental health evaluation

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has weighed into the brewing criminal controversy surrounding the case in opposition to the person accused of killing 10 other people at Santa Fe High School in 2018, saying the physician a district courtroom pass judgement on ordered to behavior a brand new mental health evaluation isn’t allowed to accomplish that.

Attorneys with the state administrative center this week filed a movement to vacate Judge Jeth Jones’ order calling for a brand new mental health evaluation, arguing that the physician decided on for the activity – the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Dr. Joseph Penn – is a state worker and comparing the accused shooter would violate state laws.

“The Attorney General’s motion only serves to highlight the arguments we made at the March 10 hearing, that Judge Jones ignored,” mentioned Nicholas Poehl, lawyer for Pagourtzis.

Representatives for the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office declined to remark concerning the lawyer normal’s movement.

But the newest movement units up a hectic time table for the case shifting ahead. Presiding administrative pass judgement on Susan Brown is tentatively set to pay attention arguments on April 20 on a movement Poehl filed, searching for to have Jones got rid of from the case, accusing him of bias.

No pass judgement on will most probably pay attention arguments at the lawyer normal’s movement till the recusal movement comes ahead of Brown, Poehl mentioned.

The recusal movement accuses the pass judgement on of being made up our minds to rent anyone to to find Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 22, competent to stand trial and shifting to accomplish that in the back of the scenes, whilst he publicly agreed to stay Pagourtzis dedicated for a minimum of every other yr on the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.

Pagourtzis was once dedicated to the medical institution in response to mental health opinions by way of 3 docs.

He is going through fees of capital homicide of a couple of individuals and irritated attack in opposition to a public servant in reference to the mass capturing, in accordance to courtroom information. He has been dedicated to the state medical institution since November 2019.

He is accused of coming into Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018, with a sawed-off shotgun and a .38-caliber pistol and killing 8 scholars and two lecturers and injuring 13. A junior on the college on the time, Pagourtzis admitted to being the mass shooter after his arrest, in accordance to courtroom paperwork.

Pagourtzis was once in the beginning evaluated independently by way of 3 psychiatric mavens in October 2019, with one every decided on by way of the protection, prosecution and retired Judge John Ellisor, who was once presiding over the case on the time. All 3 agreed that Pagourtzis was once now not have compatibility to stand trial.