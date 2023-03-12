Texas advises against traveling to Mexico during spring break

Getty Images/Fran Polito

(TEXAS) — Texas government are advising citizens to steer clear of traveling to Mexico during spring break “due to the ongoing violence throughout that country.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an advisory caution against trip to the rustic for spring break “and beyond.”

- Advertisement -

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw stated in a remark on Friday. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

The caution was once issued every week after 4 Americans had been abducted in a while after crossing the border into Matamoros, Mexico, which is within the northeastern state of Tamaulipas simply south of Brownsville, Texas.

Two of the Americans, together with person who was once traveling to the area for a beauty process, had been rescued on March 7. Two others had been discovered lifeless.

- Advertisement -

Five alleged Gulf Cartel contributors have since been charged with annoyed kidnapping and homicide.

A supply shut to the investigation informed ABC News that investigators consider the gunmen wrongly believed the abducted Americans had been rival human traffickers who had been in a space of Mexico classified as “do not travel” by means of the U.S. govt due to the greater possibility of crime and kidnapping.

The most well liked Mexican vacationer locations were rated a degree two by means of the State Department, the place vacationers are urged to “exercise increased caution” — the similar ranking given to France, Germany, the U.Ok. and a dozen different international locations.

- Advertisement -

AAA just lately reported that global trip is up 30% when put next to ultimate yr, and Cancun, Riviera Maya and Mexico City are indexed as best spring break locations.

LATEST NEWS: DPS Urges Texans to Avoid Spring Break Travel to Mexico AUSTIN – @TxDPS is urging Texans to steer clear of traveling to Mexico during spring break, and past, due to the continued violence all through that nation. Read extra at https://t.co/cvcq28wYCt. pic.twitter.com/fMD2unGWtT — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 10, 2023

Those who do come to a decision to trip to Mexico are urged to check in with the closest U.S. Embassy or Consulate prior to their departure, Texas government stated.

“DPS understands many people do travel to Mexico without incident, but the serious risks cannot be ignored,” the company stated. “All travelers are encouraged to carefully research any planned trips and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.