Texans in Congress react to Trump’s indictment

TEXAS — Despite his mounting prison troubles, Texas Republicans in Congress are status through former President Donald Trump. Many are voicing anger that Trump has grow to be the primary former president charged with a criminal offense. So a ways, no Republicans had been important of Trump, or mentioned they sought after to withhold judgment till the indictment is made public.

What You Need To Know Despite his mounting prison troubles, Texas Republicans in Congress are status through former President Donald Trump

Although the Manhattan district lawyer has now not but launched the fees, Texas Republicans had been fast to name it “political persecution”

- Advertisement - Some Texas Democrats echoed what has been mentioned nationally from Democrats: no person is above the regulation

“Ronnie Jackson in the White House, you know, they said, this guy is brilliant,” Trump advised supporters ultimate weekend right through his first marketing campaign rally in Waco.

- Advertisement -

The Texas Republicans whom the previous president thanked right through his rally in Waco ultimate weekend right away got here to his protection after the news broke Thursday {that a} Manhattan grand jury had indicted him.

Rep. Ronnie Jackson, R-Amarillo, tweeted, “This is a dark day in American history.”

Although the Manhattan district lawyer has now not but launched the fees, Texas Republicans had been fast to name it “political persecution” — and one lawmaker advised Spectrum News it used to be now not too quickly to say so.

- Advertisement -

“It’s unprecedented. And if you’re going to charge any former president with a crime, it better be an ironclad case,” Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, mentioned in an interview with Spectrum News. “Do you really believe that if Donald Trump had never been a political figure that this DA would have brought these particular charges? I think the answer to that is obvious. Absolutely not. So this is politically motivated.”

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Fort Bend, right away supported Trump after he formally introduced any other run for the White House. In November, Nehls told Spectrum News, “He’s my guy. I saddle my horse. We’re going to the winner’s circle together.”

Nehls tweeted, “Real America knows this is all a sham.” Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lake Dallas, wrote on Twitter, “The Justice system should never be used for political grandstanding.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recorded what he known as an “emergency podcast” to reply.

“This indictment is utter and complete garbage. This is not law. This is not a prosecution based on the facts. This is a political vendetta brought by a left-wing partisan Democrat,” Cruz mentioned on “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” which used to be launched Friday morning.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, despatched a temporary remark at the topic. He mentioned, “It looks to me like this is an opportunity for this DA to try to make headlines and gain publicity.”

Even although Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, is endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump for president, he tweeted, “DA lets New York City turn into a crime hellhole and then abuses authority.”

It’s no wonder that response to the indictment is split alongside birthday party traces. Some Texas Democrats echoed what has been mentioned nationally from Democrats: no person is above the regulation.

“No former president should be immune from going before a jury if there’s sufficient evidence found by police and prosecutors,” Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, advised Spectrum News.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, who performed a key position in the second one impeachment of Trump, tweeted, “May justice be served, finally.”