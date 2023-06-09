Texans are encouraged to prepare for wildfires | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas A&M Forest Service encourages wildfire preparedness as the Texas heat approaches.

State and local firefighters have responded to more than 1,100 wildfires that have burned almost 40,000 acres statewide since January 2023. Texas faces a great threat of wildfires because of ongoing weeks of dry conditions.

Homeowners can take a proactive approach to wildfire preparedness to increase their home’s likelihood of survival during a catastrophic wildfire event, according to the Forest Service.

“The actions that homeowners take before a wildfire ignites are crucial to reducing structural ignitability and providing a safe environment for firefighters to work,” said Wes Moorehead, A&M Forest Service fire chief.

Mowing grass, raking away vegetative debris, and pruning trees are examples of being prepared for a wildfire. A full list of guidelines to ensure that a home has the best chance of surviving a wildfire can be found here.

“In Texas, nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused and preventable,” according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website. “The most common causes of wildfires during the summer months are debris burning and equipment use, which includes parking in dry grass and dragging trailer chains.”

To help prevent a wildfire, do not park on dry grass, never leave a campfire unattended, and dispose of cigarettes in designated containers.