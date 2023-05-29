Teen dies, another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school following graduation party: Police

The different youngster checked into the clinic from the similar incident and is solid.

An adolescent was once shot and killed early Sunday morning outside an Atlanta high school after a disagreement that started at a graduation birthday celebration, in step with police.

The Atlanta Police Department mentioned it spoke back to calls about a couple of other folks shot at 2:27 a.m. close to Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Upon arriving on the scene, government mentioned they came upon a 16-year-old who was once significantly injured. She was once transported to the clinic and succumbed to her accidents, police mentioned.

In this display clutch from a video, the signal for Benjamin E. Mays High School is proven in Atlanta.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office showed to ABC News that Breasia Powell was once killed in the incident.

A 16-year-old boy additionally checked himself into the clinic with a gunshot wound from the similar incident, police mentioned. He’s lately in solid situation.

Powell was once scheduled to start out running for the City of Atlanta on Tuesday as a player in their adolescence employment program, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens mentioned throughout a news convention Sunday.

Atlanta Public Schools Police passed the investigation over to Atlanta Police Homicide, government and the school district mentioned.

The Atlanta Homicide Department mentioned it has reason why to imagine the ones concerned have been additionally high school-aged. There may be a $10,000 Crime Stoppers praise associated with information in regards to the shooting.

Dickens mentioned he graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School and has an intimate reference to its neighborhood.

Dickens went on to mention scholars must have the ability to experience a “fun, enjoyable, safe summer” with out violence. He mentioned he hopes scholars make aware and high quality choices whilst encouraging guardians to stick concerned in their kids’s whereabouts.

Dr. Lisa Herring, superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, mentioned the district will proceed to supply employment sources and psychological well being products and services to scholars and their households.

“We recognize that this impact creates trauma,” Herring mentioned.

The district provides loose telehealth and counseling products and services for all scholars. Benjamin E. Mays High can have on-sight disaster groups Tuesday for academics and oldsters who would possibly want to determine sources for the summer season months, in step with the district.