Teen breaks record for Houston rodeo art auction

The Grand Champion Work of Art, a portray titled “Our Last Roundup” created by way of Mia Huckman, 18, of Lamar CISD, bought for $275,000, a brand new Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo record.

The earlier record of $265,000 was once additionally set Huckman ultimate 12 months. She mentioned this accomplishment is a dream come true.

“Ever since elementary, I’ve wanted to win here,” she mentioned. “Winning in my last year means so much.”

Her detailed depiction of an older cowboy driving horseback whilst operating farm animals was once bought by way of J Alan Kent Development – Julie and Alan Kent, Shelly and Jerome Mulanax, Kristina and Paul Somerville and Jennifer, Joe and Bob Van Matre.

Shelly Mulanax mentioned she donates to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to proceed her mom’s legacy.

“My mother loved school art,” Mulanax mentioned. “She would be so proud.”

- Advertisement -

The Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art was once a portray named “Morning Dove” created by way of Eliza Hoffman, bought for $185,000 to Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, Cheryl and Gary Deitcher and Andrea and Scott Fish.

This was once the 17-year-old’s 3rd time competing within the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art contest.

Hoffman mentioned she was once impressed when she met the girl within the portray, Morning Dove, at a photoshoot. Hoffman snapped an image that captured the sensation and tales Morning Dove informed her and became it right into a portray.

The junior from Clear Springs High School hopes to wait the University of Texas at Austin to main in math however proceed to make use of her art abilities taking pictures portraits and panorama art work to sooner or later paint professionally.