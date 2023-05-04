TCU being sued for race discrimination







A former worker of Texas Christian University (TCU) has filed a lawsuit accusing the varsity of racial discrimination. Armando Rios, who were a manager on the college for 3 years, alleges that he used to be unjustly fired for complaining about and opposing race discrimination. The swimsuit argues that TCU has a historical past of institutional racism, declaring that “since Defendant TCU’s founding by 2 slave owners, Defendant TCU has been permeated with an ethic of white elitism that has long discouraged the equal participation of Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and other racial minorities in university life at all levels including academically and in employment.”

According to the swimsuit, Rios had in the past filed a lawsuit with TCU alleging discrimination underneath Title VII, however the case used to be pushed aside in July 2022 because of the failure to exhaust administrative treatments. Rios had made a number of lawsuits about race discrimination to TCU directors, however no motion used to be taken. The swimsuit claims that TCU Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities & Campus Planning Todd Waldvogel become antagonistic to Rios’ lawsuits, and that TCU’s human sources director claimed Rios used to be racist in opposition to Mexicans, regardless of Rios being of Mexican descent himself.

The swimsuit main points that TCU denied Rios’ request to paintings remotely all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, declaring that in a similar fashion located non-Hispanic staff have been allowed to take action. Rios used to be terminated in September 2020 because of deficient efficiency, in keeping with the swimsuit. Rios is looking for a court docket order to be reinstated to his ultimate place or obtain a promotion with advantages, and for the college to be enjoined from refusing to analyze race discrimination lawsuits.

TCU equipped a remark in regards to the lawsuit, declaring that they don’t touch upon felony or group of workers issues intimately. The remark stated this as Rios’ 2nd lawsuit and cited the dismissal of his previous case. TCU disclosed that an out of doors investigator reviewed Rios’ claims and didn’t in finding any cases of unlawful discrimination.