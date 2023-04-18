Tarrant County officials spar after elections head resigns

Elections Administrator Heider Garcia resigned Monday and referenced a gathering with County Judge Tim O’Hare as a explanation why. O’Hare would not percentage main points on their communicate

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County commissioners shared considerations over the resignation of the county’s elections administrator of their first assembly since he resigned Monday.

- Advertisement - Heider Garcia had served as elections administrator since 2018 and was once sell-respected around the state. Garcia’s resignation letter thank you county administrator GK Maenius for his make stronger and management.

At the tip of the letter, Garcia addresses Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare pronouncing, “my formula to ‘administer a quality transparent election’ stands on respect and zero politics; compromising on these values is not an option for me. You made it clear in our last meeting that your formula is different.”

Several commissioners driven O’Hare over what took place in that assembly. Democrat County Commissioner Roy Brooks blamed O’Hare for Garcia stepping down.

- Advertisement - “It was made to be broken. It was broken by the hand of you, judge,” Brooks stated.

“Go ahead and explain how I broke it,” O’Hare temporarily spoke back. “Explain to the public how I broke the system.”

O’Hare stated he wasn’t positive legally what main points he may just percentage concerning the assembly with Garcia and that he sought after to stay their dialog personal.

- Advertisement - “I did not ask Heider to resign,” he stated. “I did not put pressure on Heider to resign. I did not threaten to fire Heider. I did not threaten to bring him before the election commission for a review to determine if he would keep his employment.”

O’Hare indicated their dialog needed to do with considerations each O’Hare and any other member of the election fee had with Garcia.

“As the chair of the election commission, I was asked by a member of the election commission to approach Mr. Garcia and deliver a message which I did,” O’Hare stated. “I have several issues that I brought up which as the county judge and as the chair of the election commission, I have every right in the world to do.”

Commissioners touted Garcia’s transparency. He allowed other folks with doubts about election techniques to check vote casting machines within the county places of work.

In 2020, former President Trump, who received Texas by means of a six-point margin, referred to as for an audit of the state’s effects. Within hours, Gov. Greg Abbott introduced the state would behavior an audit. A last record launched in December of 2022 stated, “Tarrant County administers a quality, transparent election”,

Commissioner Alisa Simmons stated Garcia’s departure may just gas extra doubts.

“We were not in the room, and I will be asking what the heck happened, but this is very concerning,” Simons stated. “These are critical times. Many people are concerned about our election process and to lose a tenured, well-thought-of expert like Heider Garcia, it’s terrifying.”

Commissioner Manny Ramirez stated he hopes a alternative is located temporarily.