Target recalls Threshold candles | wfaa.com







Target has introduced a recall of just about 5 million Threshold logo candles bought in shops around the nation because of a major possibility of burn and laceration hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of those candles can crack or damage whilst the wick is burning, posing a major possibility to customers.

The recall covers more than a few scents of Threshold candles, together with 5.5-ounce one-wick, 14-ounce three-wick, and 20-ounce three-wick candles bought each in-store and on-line between August 2019 and March 2023. So a ways, there were 137 experiences of the candle breaking throughout use, with six similar accidents, together with critical burns and lacerations. - Advertisement -

To make sure the security of its shoppers, Target has urged customers to prevent the usage of those candles in an instant and go back them to any Target shop for a complete refund. Target has additionally introduced a pay as you go go back label for customers who’re not able to go back the candles to a shop in individual.