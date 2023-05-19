Target recalls millions of candles due to laceration, burn hazards

There have been stories of cracking or breaking all over use.

Target has recalled just about 5 million of its Threshold candles due to stories of candle jars breaking or cracking all over use.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission introduced the recall Thursday involving 3 of Target’s Threshold candle merchandise after the store gained 137 stories of it breaking or cracking all over use.

Six accidents have been reported, together with lacerations and serious burns, in accordance to the CPSC.

“This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents,” the CPSC said. “The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.”

Threshold Glass Jar Candles bought completely by means of Target. - Advertisement - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Click here for a complete record of the recalled product main points and merchandise numbers.

The CPSC steered shoppers to prevent the use of the recalled candles straight away and go back them to Target for a reimbursement. Customers too can touch Target for a pay as you go go back label to ship them again by means of mail.

The candles, that have been manufactured in Vietnam, have been bought at Target retail outlets national in addition to on-line from August 2019 thru March 2023 for between $3 and $20.