Tampa cosmetic surgeon disciplined over Brazilian Butt Lift Death

The Florida Board of Medicine has taken motion in opposition to a Tampa cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Castellano, in reference to the demise of Audrey Torres following a Brazilian Butt Lift process over 3 years in the past. The Board voted to self-discipline Castellano, who has already settled a scientific malpractice lawsuit in relation to the incident.

Torres died after a fats emboli entered her bloodstream right through the February 2020 process. The Florida Department of Health had followed a rule that intramuscular or sub-muscular injections of fats are prohibited for Brazilian Butt Lifts. A record published that proof confirmed Dr. Castellano injected fats into Torres’ muscle, in violation of the guideline.

As a part of the agreement between the Florida Board of Medicine and Dr. Castellano, he’s going to obtain a letter of outrage, pay a $10,000 effective plus investigative prices, whole 5 hours of continuous training, and will probably be averted from acting Brazilian Butt Lifts one day. Dr. Castellano additionally settled a scientific malpractice lawsuit associated with the case for $250,000, which can get advantages Torres’ younger son.

When requested to remark after the listening to, Dr. Castellano mentioned, “Glad it’s over, that’s it.” Torres’ circle of relatives and legal professional can’t speak about the case as a part of the settlement.

The I-Team is investigating the rise in deaths hooked up to Brazilian Butt Lifts and what Florida is doing to offer protection to customers. The in-depth record will probably be offered on-air and on-line later this month. If you might have a tale to analyze, electronic mail the I-Team at [email protected].