Tampa Bay Rays turn to Criswell for “bulk duty” in game one vs. Dodgers

This weekend’s Major League Baseball matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field is attracting a large number of consideration. Oddsmakers have each groups because the favorites to win their respective divisions, so the stakes are prime.

This is the primary time the 2 groups will face off because the Dodgers defeated the Rays in the 2020 World Series. Although the Rays fell simply brief, supervisor Kevin Cash mentioned he treasures the certain reminiscences from that postseason.

Cash introduced that Jalen Beeks would be the opener for the Rays in the primary game and shall be adopted via 26-year-old righthander Cooper Criswell, who will take care of the majority of the comfort responsibility. Despite coming off a deficient day trip in opposition to the Milwaukee Brewers, Criswell is assured and able to carry out smartly for the group.

The Rays’ clubhouse is understood for being a supportive and tight-knit team, and Criswell feels lucky to be a part of that. “All the guys here have been super-welcoming, believe in me. Just a real family atmosphere here. So, it makes me feel super-comfortable,” he defined, including that having amusing at the mound is all the time essential, even after a difficult day trip.

The Dodgers will counter with righthander Noah Syndergaard. The game is scheduled to get started at 6:40 P.M. between two ambitious competition with one thing to turn out.