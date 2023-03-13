Tampa Bay homeowners push back against corporate rental companies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay Homeowners are pushing back against large corporate rental companies.

Neighborhood teams within the Tampa Bay house say corporate rental companies are taking on their neighborhoods. It’s one thing now we have observed national, however particularly right here in Tampa Bay’s sizzling housing marketplace as the cost of paradise will increase.

Michael Smith from Meadow Point stated, “1,458 houses and someplace locally of 250 to 300 of them are in reality rental houses they usually’re owned by way of huge companies.”

Smith said the corporate rentals are taking over his neighborhood. The price of living in paradise is high, and for some people renting is the only option.

Smith said he doesn’t have an issue with renters, he wants to see accountability from the rental companies.

“Nobody came by from the rental company to inspect to make sure it was ready for the new renter. They are flipping it as fast as they can,” Smith said.

He said they have a hard time getting a hold of the company because they’re not based in Tampa, an issue many neighborhood groups are facing.

“We had a renter who over a period of a little over two years ran up 30 violations, and some of these were just out of control, and we would send, of course, the warnings and fines to the rental company, which was out of state it went to a P.O. box we never got resolution,” Jim Hammond, the HOA President for Plantation Palms in Pasco County stated.

He stated on best of responsibility problems, the companies don’t stay alongside of backyard upkeep.

“When you check out one of the vital different leases, particularly the massive corporate ones, you’ll be able to pick out ’em out they haven’t invested. They don’t paint the home. They don’t have new roofs on. The backyard does not glance neatly maintained,” Hammond stated.

Now Hammond is pushing back. The Plantation Palms HOA went thru a protracted procedure to amend its governing paperwork to make it more difficult for corporate companies to shop for houses inside of their HOA.

“The package deal incorporated language that stated you’ll be able to purchase a area in Plantation Palm, however you’ll be able to now not hire it with out residing in it for no less than two years,” Hammond stated.

It additionally added stricter language to forestall houses from being rented on Airbnb and to stay intercourse offenders out of the group.

Hammond defined this used to be now not a handy guide a rough and easy procedure, however he thinks it’ll make a large distinction.

Now Hammond is listening to from a number of different community teams within the house who need to make those self same adjustments.