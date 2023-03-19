Tampa Bay Buccaneers make Baker Mayfield signing official

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers introduced former primary general pick out, quarterback Baker Mayfield, has agreed to phrases with the group.

Mayfield will probably be moving into the unenviable place of seeking to fill the sneakers of the best quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, who retired on the finish of the 2022 season.

For the Buccaneers, the purchase of Mayfield provides the group a veteran presence within the quarterback room. Before the Mayfield signing, the one quarterback at the roster used to be third-year participant Kyle Trask.

Mayfield used to be decided on first general within the 2018 NFL Draft via the Cleveland Browns. He performed 4 seasons in Cleveland earlier than transferring directly to Carolina after which the Los Angeles Rams to complete ultimate season.

Over his profession, Mayfield has a 31-38 document and has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions.