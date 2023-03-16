Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh’s ODI captain, has expressed his frustration that his aspect don’t seem to be given the chance to tour England and Australia more ceaselessly.

Their most up-to-date bilateral tour to Australia used to be even longer in the past, a three-match ODI sequence again in 2008. They are because of shuttle there for 2 Tests in March 2027, consistent with the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, however don’t seem to be because of play an away sequence towards England on this version of the FTP.

"That's a long way away now, 2010," Tamim advised the United Kingdom's Daily Mirror. "But those innings I will always remember. Scoring a hundred in England is not easy, especially for a team like us. The memories are something that, when I've finished cricket, I will take forever in my heart.

"Those two are in point of fact with reference to my center, however a very powerful factor is you guys want to invite us more ceaselessly. That used to be the ultimate time we performed there, which is unlucky. Bangladesh is in a scenario now the place we will have to tour Australia and England more ceaselessly and I have no idea why that does not occur.

“It’s been 13 years now and we haven’t been back to England. It’s sad actually that we haven’t toured again after doing so well, especially in white-ball cricket.”

There are more than 600,000 other people in England and Wales who registered as Bangladeshi within the 2021 census, and Bangladesh's fixtures on the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup attracted considerable crowds.

And Tamim believes that might be repeated if Bangladesh had been invited for a bilateral tour. “I can guarantee you, it will be less England fans and more Bangladeshi fans, for sure,” he stated.

“If you remember the 2017 Champions Trophy, we actually outnumbered the English fans… whatever format we play, if we get invited to play in England, it will be a full house.”