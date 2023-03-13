SVB live updates: Biden to speak about federal intervention

President Biden will speak to the country after his management introduced that each one depositors on the failed Silicon Valley Bank would have get admission to to all their cash on Monday morning. The transfer used to be an atypical intervention aimed toward keeping off a disaster within the monetary gadget, amid fears of a broader systemic disaster. The White House mentioned Biden’s remarks, scheduled at 9 a.m. Eastern, would focal point on “maintaining a resilient banking system and protecting our historic economic recovery.”