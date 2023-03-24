Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down in north Texas as a typhoon device shifting eastward threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee

DECATUR, Texas — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas as a typhoon device threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee later in the day.

Wise County, Texas, Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the most likely tornado struck close to the Wise and Parker County line and that native government had been simply starting to assess the wear and tear.

Powell mentioned he had no reviews of accidents.

The National Weather Service has no longer showed a tornado, mentioned meteorologist Matt Stalley, and investigators most likely will pass to the realm later Friday to make that resolution.

The space is at the western fringe of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and Stalley mentioned the typhoon device used to be anticipated to transport east of the area via early Friday afternoon.

The climate carrier’s Storm Prediction Center has forecast serious climate thru Friday night time essentially from the decrease Mississippi Valley to the decrease Ohio Valley.

The largest chance of tornadoes comprises a space from japanese Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.

Storms with harmful winds and hail are anticipated alongside a swath from japanese Texas and southeastern Oklahoma into a lot of western Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama and together with a lot of Louisiana and Mississippi and portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.