Suspect in kidnapping, sexual battery of DoorDash driver to be held without bond

A pass judgement on in Tampa, Florida has ordered that Joseph Killins, the person accused of armed kidnapping and sexual battery of a DoorDash supply driver, be held without bond for the length of the case following an hours-long listening to. Killins allegedly pressured the driver again into her automobile whilst armed with a gun on April 18 after which sexually assaulted her at an condominium complicated. Additionally, he has been charged with a separate theft. The state argued that Killins is a vital hurt and risk to the neighborhood, whilst the protection asked a cheap bond. Ultimately, the pass judgement on dominated in want of the state and shared robust phrases with Killins, calling him a coward and pointing out that there is not any method he’s going to be launched.

During the listening to, the DoorDash driver testified and described the incident. The pass judgement on’s determination to deny bond was once in response to Killins’ historical past of victimizing two separate sufferers inside of a brief span of time, making him a risk to the neighborhood.