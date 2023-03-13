Monday, March 13, 2023
type here...
Florida

Survival of the friendliest: How dogs evolved to be man’s best friend | 60 Minutes

By accuratenewsinfo
0
2
Survival of the friendliest: How dogs evolved to be man’s best friend | 60 Minutes


(*60*)


Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

Anderson Cooper reports on the evolution of dogs from wild wolves to domesticated pets and what this might tell us about human evolution.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
Americans’ fun road trip to Mexico became days of horror
Next article
Liverpool must unleash Jordan Henderson

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks