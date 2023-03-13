Florida Survival of the friendliest: How dogs evolved to be man’s best friend | 60 Minutes By accuratenewsinfo March 13, 2023 0 2 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp (*60*) Watch CBS News - Advertisement - Anderson Cooper reports on the evolution of dogs from wild wolves to domesticated pets and what this might tell us about human evolution. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now Turn On Source link TagsAnderson CooperDog BreeddogsevolvedfriendFriendliestMansMinutesPetssurvival Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleAmericans’ fun road trip to Mexico became days of horrorNext articleLiverpool must unleash Jordan Henderson More articles Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank failures ripple across the industry March 13, 2023 2 injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on I-275 March 13, 2023 Biden says U.S. bank deposits are safe despite tumult over California bank collapse March 13, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Is this a banking crisis? What to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse March 13, 2023 Omni PGA Frisco Resort Now Taking Bookings For May 2023 March 13, 2023 Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank failures ripple across the industry March 13, 2023 Teen breaks record for Houston rodeo art auction March 13, 2023 SVB Collapse News and Analysis: Live Updates March 13, 2023