Survey shows frustrations with Seattle City Council’s downtown recovery efforts | Washington

(The Center Square) – A new survey from the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce reveals residents’ frustrations with the city council’s efforts to recover the downtown area.

With 500 interviews conducted from May 17 through May 23, survey results show 66% of Seattleites have negative views on the Seattle City Council’s efforts on downtown recovery. This coincides with 84% of interviewees agreeing with the statement presented that “revitalizing downtown should be a top priority of Seattle City Government.”

- Advertisement -

When it comes to public drug use in the downtown area, 77% of survey respondents believe the city’s hands-off approach is contributing to increased crime and is making it more difficult for downtown to recover. Nearly three-quarters of responses show they are visiting the downtown area less often, with safety concerns being the top reason people gave for why they are visiting less often.

Notably, 66% of survey responses agree with the statement that now is not the time for the city council to increase taxes on downtown businesses.

While the city council faces disdain from Seattleites on its downtown recovery, the jury is still out on Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s work to improve the area. Two-thirds of voters give Harrell an average or better grade for his efforts on the downtown recovery. This includes the new Downtown Activation Plan, which plans to fill vacant storefronts, reopen city parks and explore the repurposing of downtown office buildings for housing.

- Advertisement -

Out of the 500 voters, 71% believe Seattle City Council’s difficult relationship with Harrell’s office has contributed to a slower recovery in Seattle compared to cities like Bellevue.

The majority of voters trust all parties tested on the downtown recovery, except for the city council. Downtown small businesses were ranked as the most trusted, followed by the Downtown Seattle Association and Harrell.

“We’re seeing persistent issues impacting downtown and voters want to see more progress on problems like public safety, open-air drug use and getting help for people in need,” Downtown Seattle Association Vice President of Advocacy and Economic Development Kylie Rolf said in a statement. “This research clearly shows Seattle voters see the nexus between solving these issues, downtown’s revitalization and how important that is for the entire city.”