Supreme Court won’t hear dispute over California law barring sale of foie gras

FILE – A serving of salt-cured contemporary foie gras with herbs is displayed at Chef Didier Durand’s Cyrano’s Bistrot and Wine Bar in Chicago, Aug. 9, 2006. The Supreme Court is leaving in position a decrease court docket ruling in opposition to duck liver enthusiasts, declining Monday, May 22, 2023, to step in and hear a dispute over a California law that bars foie gras from being bought within the state. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Supreme Court says it gained’t get interested by a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being bought within the state

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court mentioned Monday it won’t get interested by a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being bought within the state, leaving in position a decrease court docket ruling brushing aside the case.

Foie gras is produced from the enlarged livers of force-fed geese and ducks, and animal welfare teams had supported the law. As is standard, the court docket didn’t remark in declining to hear the case, and it was once amongst many the court docket mentioned Monday it will now not hear.

The law doesn’t utterly bar Californians from consuming foie gras within the state. Courts have dominated that citizens can nonetheless order foie gras from out-of-state manufacturers and feature it despatched to them. Restaurants and shops are nonetheless forbidden from promoting it or giving it away, then again.

The foie gras case were on hang on the prime court docket whilst the justices thought to be a unique case involving some other California animal cruelty law, that one governing the sale of red meat within the state. In that case, the justices previous this month sponsored that law, which calls for extra space for breeding pigs. The red meat business has mentioned the ruling will result in upper prices national for red meat chops and bacon.

California’s foie gras law, then again, predates the red meat law and went into impact in July 2012. It says: “A product may not be sold in California if it is the result of force feeding a bird for the purpose of enlarging the bird’s liver beyond normal size.”

Farmers and manufacturers of poultry merchandise in Canada sued over the law together with New York-based Hudson Valley Foie Gras. The case has been happening since 2012. Most just lately, an ordeal court docket pushed aside the case and a federal appeals court docket agreed with that end result. The Supreme Court’s determination to not step in leaves that call in position.

In a observation launched thru their legal professional, Michael Tenenbaum, the teams that introduced the case mentioned they had been disillusioned each with the best way the prime court docket resolved the California red meat law case previous within the month and with the prime court docket’s determination to not step in to their case.

“Like farmers around the Nation, we’re disillusioned with the Supreme Court’s fractured ruling within the red meat manufacturers’ case, which allowed California’s politicians to inform folks what they are able to and will’t consume. And we imagine the Court will have to have agreed so as to add our case to its plate for the approaching time period, because it items an much more compelling problem to those nanny-state bans,” the observation learn.

A spokesperson for California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose workplace defended the law, mentioned in an e-mailed observation the workplace was once proud of the verdict.