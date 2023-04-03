Supreme Court rejects appeal from Louisiana man on death row

The Supreme Court has declined to listen to an appeal from a Louisiana death row inmate searching for a brand new sentencing listening to

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to listen to an appeal from a Louisiana death row inmate searching for a brand new sentencing listening to, over a dissent from the 3 liberal justices.

The courtroom grew to become away David Brown, who used to be convicted of killing a jail guard, Capt. David Knapps, right through a 1999 get away strive from the state jail in Angola. Brown argues he’s entitled to a reconsideration of his death sentence as a result of prosecutors failed to supply his attorneys with proof that would possibly have led a jury to spare his existence.

Only after the sentencing did prosecutors give Brown’s felony group a confession from a fellow inmate, Barry Edge, that supported Brown’s rivalry that he used to be now not excited by Knapps’ killing.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that the extend violated Brown’s constitutional rights below a 1963 Supreme Court resolution requiring the prosecution to show over subject material that may lend a hand a defendant’s case.

“At no point in the confession did Edge suggest Brown was involved in the fatal attack; his description of the events leading up to the murder did not mention Brown at all,” Jackson wrote, joined via Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Brown had joined a gaggle of prisoners within the get away strive, however claimed he wasn’t there when Knapps used to be killed within a rest room.

A state pass judgement on overturned the death sentence, however the Louisiana Supreme Court reinstated it via a 4-3 vote. That courtroom’s majority stated Edge’s remark wasn’t favorable to Brown.