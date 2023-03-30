Summer fruits: Read 7 health benefits of pineapple

The summer season calls for a switch in lifestyle! From clothing to diet, it is best to get your bodies ready to withstand the summer heat. But when it comes to strengthening our bodies to stay healthy in the hot temperature, diet plays a vital role. What can be better than eating fruits to boost immunity and maintain good health? Pineapple is one such fruit. It has a sweet-tart flavour and is quite nutritious.

Benefits of pineapple

Pineapple is rich in several essential nutrients, antioxidants, and other health-promoting substances like enzymes that can reduce inflammation and sickness. It is abundant in potassium, calcium, manganese, folate, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin K. It is thought to be beneficial for your skin because it includes a considerable amount of vitamin C. Due to these qualities, pineapple has been linked to a variety of health advantages, including improved digestion, immunity, healing after surgery, and many more.

HealthShots spoke to nutritionist Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, to know all the benefits of pineapple. Here are 7 major health benefits of eating pineapple.

1. Weight loss

If you’re on a weight loss diet, pineapple is a great summer fruit. It is the ideal fruit for weight loss because it is high in fiber and low in calories and carbohydrates. It helps you stay hydrated, control your appetite, and avoid binge eating. Also, it contains bromelain, a proteolytic enzyme, which promotes better protein digestion and utilization thus helping you gain less body mass and belly fat.

2. Reduces cancer risk

Since pineapple is a rich amount of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, and a high quantity of fiber, it can help stop the production of free radicals. They are linked to the emergence of cancer.

3. Boosts immunity

Manganese and vitamin C are both abundant in pineapples. While manganese is an antioxidant that supports metabolic function and growth, vitamin C is required for immune system health, nutritional absorption, and development and growth. Your immune system is strengthened by these vital vitamins and minerals as well as their anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Helps in digestion

Pineapples include an enzyme called bromelain that aids in digestion and helps break down protein. Due to their high fiber and water content, pineapples help to maintain regularity and a healthy digestive system and prevent constipation.

5. Heart health

Pineapple’s high fiber, potassium, and vitamin C content are beneficial for heart health. These nutrients can help in maintaining the cholesterol level and blood pressure, which are the major reasons behind heart problems. It is also associated with a decreased risk of stroke and kidney stone formation.

6. Glowing skin

Due to the range of nutrients it contains, pineapple offers several skin benefits. You can use it to treat acne, sun damage, and skin rashes. Also, it will keep your skin clear and hydrated.

7. Aid in diabetes

High-fiber diets are associated with reduced blood glucose levels, as well as better blood sugar, cholesterol, and insulin levels.

Pineapple can be enjoyed by adding it to a fruit salad, making a juice or smoothie, pineapple panna, raita, or even rasam. Enjoy it!