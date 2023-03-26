Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens yet another love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday; says, “I know your love for me is never ending” : Bollywood News

Readers are most probably already conscious that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is at this time arrested for extortion of 200 crore rupees. The actress Jacqueline Fernandezwho was once allegedly concerned with the conmanwas additionally beneath investigation by means of the Enforcement Directorate to be informed extra about her involvement within the case. Sukesh has declared his love for her in yet another letter that has just lately been making the rounds within the media.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens yet another love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday; says“I know your love for me is never ending”

As in step with PTISukesh wrote within the letter“My BommaI miss you a ton on this day of my birthdayI miss your energy around meI have no wordsbut I know your love for me is never endingis all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof that’s all that matters to mebaby. But I must admitI am missing youyou know how much I love you my botta bomma.”

He additional added“You your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my lifeyou know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my babythank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of lettersgreetings. I feel blessedthank you.”

For the ones now not within the knowthis is now not the primary time Sukesh has penned down a word for Jacqueline Fernandez. Earlier all through Holithe conman had expressed his love for the actress by means of a letter.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is some of the major suspects within the Rs. 200 crore cash laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate is taking a look into. He is additionally charged in a lot of different circumstances that the Economic Offences WingDelhi PoliceED are taking a look into.

In an previous observation given to the mediaSukesh Chandrashekhar now not simplest admitted being in a dating with Jacqueline Fernandez but in addition alleged that they have been somewhat thinking about each and every different. Furthermorehe had additionally hurled allegations at Nora Fatehicalling her ‘jealous’ keeping up firmly that she was once looking to touch him however he at all times disregarded her on account of his dating with the Murder 2 actress.

