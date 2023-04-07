Suga`s documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY all set to release on THIS date in India







One of the rappers from South Korea`s greatest boy band, Okay-pop, Min Yoongi aka Suga will quickly embark on a musical adventure, travelling the sector in seek of inspiration for his upcoming solo album, `D-Day`.

While he’ll head out and map the entire global searching for inspiration for his album, his complete adventure might be coated and launched in a type of a documentary completely for his enthusiasts and the ARMY.

Titled `SUGA: Road to D-DAY`, the much-awaited documentary is all set to release in India on April 21 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The documentary will see the Okay-Pop megastar in a never-seen-before candid avatar. Throughout the documentary, audience will see the megastar at his maximum susceptible, as he discusses his author’s block with different musicians, and delves deep into his maximum irritating reminiscences to pen lyrics for a number of of his newest songs. `SUGA: Road to D-DAY` additionally comprises unique reside clips of songs on Suga’s upcoming album `D-DAY`.

Starring Suga, the documentary will see him travelling from Seoul to Tokyo and from Las Vegas to past in the search for musical inspiration for his upcoming album.

Speaking about Suga, but even so being a rapper of the sector`s hottest boy band, BTS, the Okay-pop megastar may be a tune manufacturer and a songwriter. On the workfront, Suga has additionally collaborated with one of the vital maximum notable world artistes similar to Halsey, PSY, South Korean hip-hop trio, Epik High amongst a number of others and naturally, BTS!

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or ‘Beyond the Scene,’ are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been taking pictures the hearts of thousands and thousands of enthusiasts globally since its debut in June 2013. The contributors of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining popularity for his or her original and self-produced tune, top-notch performances, and the way in which they have interaction with their enthusiasts, the band has established themselves as twenty first century pop icons breaking numerous global information.

The band contributors are lately taking a damage in order to pursue person commitments and solo tasks, and are anticipated to reunite via the yr 2025.

While Jin is serving his army time period and J-Hope may be set to start his army carrier quickly, Jimin has launched his solo album ‘Face’ and the band chief, RM launched his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ ultimate yr.









