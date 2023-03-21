Student shot at Thomas Jefferson High School, Dallas police say







The pupil was once shot within the arm after faculty, assets with reference to the investigation added. The pupil was once taken to an area health facility with what is thought to be non-life-threatening accidents.

Dallas Police showed they have been responding to a capturing, however Dallas ISD Police is the lead company.

Police stated there is not any information on a suspect at this level and they're reviewing digicam photos now.

There is not any present danger to campus, police added, and the varsity is resuming orderly dismissal for the small staff of people that have been nonetheless on campus.

This is a growing tale, please test again for updates.

